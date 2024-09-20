Pakistan-England Tests to be held in Multan, Multan, Rawalpindi

England's Test tour of Pakistan next month will comprise back-to-back fixtures in Multan and a series finale in Rawalpindi, with the PCB finally giving the go-ahead to its revised schedule after a protracted delay.

The original itinerary for the three-Test series, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship, had involved a second Test in Karachi - the venue where England secured a historic 3-0 clean sweep on their most recent visit to the country in December 2022.

However, the National Stadium in Karachi is currently undergoing major renovation work to prepare it for the ICC Champions Trophy in February 2025, and with Rawalpindi unavailable for the second Test due to a major international conference in neighbouring Islamabad from October 15-16, the series had at one stage seemed set to be relocated to the UAE, with Abu Dhabi raised as a possible venue.

Now, however, an agreement has been reached that the series will begin and end in Multan and Rawalpindi as originally scheduled, but the teams will remain in Multan for the second Test as well.

England are due to arrive in Multan on October 2, with Pakistan's squad set to assemble in the city on the same date. The first Test gets underway from October 7-11, with the second following four days later, from October 15-19. The teams will then relocate to Rawalpindi for the third Test from October 24-28.

"PCB is thrilled to welcome the England men's cricket team back to Pakistan," Usman Wahla, PCB Director, International, said. "Despite minor adjustments, we are committed to supporting fans and ensuring a memorable tour. We look forward to a fiercely competitive Test series and showcasing Pakistan's renowned hospitality."

The announcement ends weeks of uncertainty surrounding the series, for which England last week named an unusually large touring squad of 17 players. Speaking ahead of the recent third Test against Sri Lanka, England head coach Brendon McCullum pointed out his side needed to know the venues in advance to be able to pick a squad that suited the conditions.

The delay has been a huge frustration to England's fans, with a number of tour operators cancelling their arrangements amid the lack of logistical arrangements.