Rohit Sharma tests negative for Covid-19

As per medical protocol, any player who is out of quarantine needs to undergo mandatory cardiovascular tests to check their lung capacity post COVID-19.

While Rohit will play from the first game of the white-ball series, the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second game onwards. The first T20I starts on July 7, two days after the scheduled end of the Test on July 5.