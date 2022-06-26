Matches (13)
Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19

The result came through on Saturday and could put him in doubt for the Test

Rohit Sharma sends one down the ground, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, 2nd day, Bengaluru, March 13, 2022

Rohit Sharma tested positive on Saturday  •  BCCI

India Test captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 which could put him in doubt for the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston.
Rohit is in isolation at the team hotel and if the same protocols are followed as for the ongoing England-New Zealand series it would be for a period of five days. The Test starts on July 1.
A BCCI statement said: "Team India captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. An RT-PCR test will be conducted on Sunday to ascertain his CT value."
The news of Rohit's positive test came through after the third day's play of the warm-up match against Leicestershire. He had made 25 in the first innings before not batting in the second.
Previously, R Ashwin's arrival on the tour was delayed after he tested positive before leaving India.
The one-off Test is the conclusion of the series from last year which was suspended after a Covid-19 outbreak in the India team.
New Zealand have had to deal with a number of Covid-19 cases during their ongoing Test tour while England batting coach Marcus Trescothick has been absent from the Headingley match after testing positive.
