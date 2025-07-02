Jaiswal passes fifty, but Carse jolts India before lunch

Lunch India 98 for 2 (Jaiswal 62*, Nair 31, Carse 1-14) vs England

Yashasvi Jaiswal 's 62 took India to a solid position of 98 for 2 at lunch on day one of the second Test match in Edgbaston, after Ben Stokes once again opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

Jaiswal's innings, under blue skies and bright sunshine, was split between patience and aggression in the first and second hour of the session, respectively. Having played patiently with early movement on offer, he went from 16 off 34 to a 16th fifty-plus score in just 25 deliveries later. Having started the series with a century in Leeds, he looks in the mood to replicate that first innings feat here in Birmingham.

It was a welcome start following the big news that Jasprit Bumrah was to sit out the Test. His resting was one of three changes for India, with Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar drafted into the XI.

The changes give India a completely different feel from the defeat at Headingley, with Sai Sudharsan and Shadrul Thakur dropped. Karun Nair batted at No.3. Explaining the decision to rest Bumrah, Shubman Gill revealed the India management felt Lord's will offer Bumrah more than this track.

The catalyst for the left-hander's acceleration was the introduction of Josh Tongue, who inadvertently alleiviated the pressure created by the opening bowlers, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse. The former prised out KL Rahul for a torturous 2 from 26 deliveries in an impressive new ball spell which read 1 for 15 from seven overs, including four maidens on the bounce. And Woakes was unlucky not to make more inroads after standing umpire Sharfuddoula turned down two close LBW appeals - the first against Jaiswal on 12, the second against Nair on 5. Both were reviewed only to come back with fractional Umpire's Call on the predicted path into the stumps.

Carse had to wait six minutes before the lunch interval to get his reward, when hard length surprised Nair, on 31, powerless to prevent a splice towards Harry Brook at second slip. That ended a productive stand of 80 for the second wicket which Nair had driven initially before Jaiswal took the wheel.

Yashasvi Jaiswal cuts for four to bring up his half-century • Getty Images

Even as England bossed the first half of the morning session, Jaiswal remained tight (a few slashes aside) driving crisply down the ground. Tongue's waywardness then allowed him to free his arms to the square boundary. Three boundaries from the Nottinghamshire quick's third over were followed by three-in-a-row from what turned out to be Tongue's sixth and final one of his spell, as Stokes ordered his quicks to instigate their usual bumper ploy.