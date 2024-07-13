England add Mark Wood to Test squad for Trent Bridge

England have added fast bowler Mark Wood
to their squad for the second Test against West Indies, starting on Thursday in Nottingham.
Wood's last Test appearance came in India in March and he was not considered for Lord's having only recently returned from playing at the T20 World Cup.
"Once you come out of T20 cricket, then you're going into Test cricket very quickly... there's a period there where you can't just throw someone into a Test match," England men's managing director, Rob Key, said when the squad was announced.
"Rest is probably not the right term but we'll look to make him available for selection for the second and third Tests, hopefully."
England gave a first Test cap to Gus Atkinson
at Lord's, the Surrey quick claiming 12 for 106 - the fourth-best match figures by a Test debutant in history. Matthew Potts
and the uncapped Dillon Pennington
are the other seam-bowling options in the squad.
England squad for second Test: Ben Stokes (capt), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood