England add Mark Wood to Test squad for Trent Bridge

Fast bowler joins up with group for Nottingham after James Anderson retirement

James Anderson has been replaced in England's Test squad by Mark Wood • AFP via Getty Images

England have added fast bowler Mark Wood to their squad for the second Test against West Indies, starting on Thursday in Nottingham.

Wood replaces James Anderson in the 14-man group, with Anderson retiring from international cricket following England's innings victory at Lord's

Wood's last Test appearance came in India in March and he was not considered for Lord's having only recently returned from playing at the T20 World Cup.

"Once you come out of T20 cricket, then you're going into Test cricket very quickly... there's a period there where you can't just throw someone into a Test match," England men's managing director, Rob Key, said when the squad was announced.

"Rest is probably not the right term but we'll look to make him available for selection for the second and third Tests, hopefully."

England gave a first Test cap to Gus Atkinson at Lord's, the Surrey quick claiming 12 for 106 - the fourth-best match figures by a Test debutant in history. Matthew Potts and the uncapped Dillon Pennington are the other seam-bowling options in the squad.