England Women appoint Courtney Winfield-Hill as assistant coach

Courtney Winfield-Hill will join the England Women's set-up as an assistant coach for the upcoming tour of South Africa and the Women's Ashes.

Winfield-Hill, a 37-year-old former cricket and rugby league professional who was part of England's backroom staff on the tour of Ireland in September, will be reunited with the squad in South Africa once she has finished her second-year stint as an assistant coach with WBBL side Brisbane Heat.

Winfield-Hill worked with Trent Rockets in the most recent edition of the Women's Hundred and previously held a regional academy coach role with Northern Diamonds as well as assistant coaching roles at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League and England Women's A and U19 squads.

"I am really proud to be a part of the set-up," Winfield-Hill said. "Since working with England teams, I have been made to feel nothing but welcomed and feel the ECB have invested in developing me as a coach.

"The development of the domestic game over the last five years has been brilliant to watch and I have taken a lot from recent involvements with the England A, development games and the Ireland tour. South Africa and the Ashes are two exciting series and I am really looking forward to linking up and working with the group."

As a player, Australia-born pace bowler Winfield-Hill - who is the wife of former England and current Brisbane Heat batter Lauren Winfield-Hill - represented Queensland Fire and Brisbane Heat.

After moving to England in 2018, she led Leeds Rhinos to a Grand Final and Challenge Cup double in 2019. She represented England at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022 having qualified on residency and now works for the sport's governing body as Senior Women and Girls' Partner.

Courtney Winfield-Hill switched countries and sports to star for England at the Women's Rugby League World Cup • Getty Images

Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women's Cricket, said Winfield-Hill's dual background in professional sport offered a fresh outlook to the current coaching set-up, led by head coach Jon Lewis.