ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Associate bowling nominees: Ali Khan's seven, Bas de Leede's five
Our shortlist features two bowlers from Netherlands, and one each from Scotland, Namibia and USA
7 for 32 vs Jersey
ODI World Cup Qualifier playoff, Windhoek
This blistering spell blew away Jersey to take USA to the ODI World Cup Qualifier for the first time since 2005. Defending 231, Ali ripped through the Jersey batting unit to break his own national record for best bowling figures and recording the eighth-best bowling across all ODIs. It was his new-ball spell in which he claimed 5 for 7 in his first three overs (including three in four balls) that did all the damage. He returned to wipe out the last two Jersey wickets as USA romped home by 25 runs.
5 for 34 vs Ireland
ODI World Cup Qualifier, Bulawayo
In a match where both sides scored in excess of 285, McMullen held his own with a frugal five-for, picking up wickets at the start and the back. He nipped Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie off successive balls in the first over and then had Harry Tector edge to slip to reduce Ireland to 17 for 3 in the fifth over. He came back to break a century stand between George Dockrell and Curtis Campher with a yorker, and soon completed his maiden five-wicket haul with a slower delivery to Gareth Delany. Scotland went on to win the game by one wicket.
5 for 52 vs Scotland
ODI World Cup Qualifier, Bulawayo
In a virtual knockout clash, de Leede starred with a five-for and a hundred to single-handedly take Netherlands to the 2023 World Cup. He came on in the 11th over and struck twice in his first three overs, getting opener Christopher McBride caught at short midwicket and strangling George Munsey down leg. From there, Scotland went on to cross 200 three wickets down, but de Leede broke the imposing stand between Richie Berrington and Brandon McMullen. In the penultimate over, he took two wickets off successive balls to complete his five-for.
4 for 23 vs Bangladesh
ODI World Cup, Kolkata
Defending a middling 229, van Meekeren burst through the Bangladesh middle order, adjusting his lengths to pick up the wickets of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, reducing them from 45 for 2 to 70 for 6 in six overs. Bangladesh never really recovered from those strikes, folding for 142. Van Meekeren returned to take the final wicket and register his best figures in the format.
3 for 14 vs Zimbabwe
fifth T20I, Windhoek
Having restricted Namibia to 101, Zimbabwe might have hoped to clinch the series with an easy win. Not so soon, said left-arm medium-pacer Smit, who started with two wickets off his first three balls. Zimbabwe were 85 for 7 when he returned for his second spell, but they only needed 17 from the 12 balls remaining. Luke Jongwe was run-out off the fifth ball and Smit had Richard Ngarava bowled off the sixth to reduce them to 93 for 9. Namibia won by eight runs to seal the series 3-2.
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo