ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Associate bowling nominees: Ali Khan's seven, Bas de Leede's five

In a match where both sides scored in excess of 285, McMullen held his own with a frugal five-for, picking up wickets at the start and the back. He nipped Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie off successive balls in the first over and then had Harry Tector edge to slip to reduce Ireland to 17 for 3 in the fifth over. He came back to break a century stand between George Dockrell and Curtis Campher with a yorker, and soon completed his maiden five-wicket haul with a slower delivery to Gareth Delany. Scotland went on to win the game by one wicket.