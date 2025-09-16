Essex chair Anu Mohindru steps down

Essex chair, Anu Mohindru, has stepped down from his position in the wake of allegations that he lied on his professional CV.

Mohindru, who was appointed chair in 2023, was disbarred by the Barristers' Tribunal Service last week after a five-day hearing, at which he was ordered to pay £55,000 in costs. Claims that he "deliberately exaggerated his academic achievements and qualifications" when applying for work dated back to 2012-13.

Essex announced that Jason Gallian , the former England batter who currently chairs the club's cricket committee, would step up as interim chair of the board, with Vicky Ford acting as his deputy.

"Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that club chair Anu Mohindru has stood down as a board member with immediate effect," the club said in a statement. "He informed the board of his decision at a meeting on Sunday.

"Following the meeting the board has decided that Jason Gallian will act as interim chair whilst Vicky Ford will assume the position of interim deputy chair.

"Essex County Cricket Club would like to place on record its thanks to Anu for his leadership and significant contribution during his time as chair of the club."