Essex hit with £100,000 fine after being found guilty of systemic racism

Essex have been fined £100,000, £50,000 of which is suspended for two years, after being sanctioned by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) for systemic and longstanding racism and discrimination within the club.

The punishment comes in the wake of an independent report, compiled by Katherine Newton KC and published in December 2023, which centred on the testimony of three former players, one of whom was nicknamed "Bomber" due to his South Asian heritage, and another taunted with bananas for being Black.

The club was charged with a breach of ECB Directive 3.3 during the years 2001 to 2010, for "conduct, acts or omissions which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute".

The sanction mirrors that which was levelled against Essex in May 2022, when the club was fined £50,000 after the former club chair, John Faragher, was alleged to have used the racist phrase "n****r in the woodpile" during a board meeting in 2017 - the incident which prompted the commissioning of the Newton report.

The CDC panel, consisting of chair Nigel Popplewell, Professor Seema Patel and Mark Milliken-Smith KC. said it was unable to apply sporting sanctions such as points deductions, which is the punishment that Essex last week received after their opening batter, Feroz Khushi, was found to have used an illegal bat in their opening County Championship fixture of the ongoing season.

Essex, who have also been reprimanded, have until October 2 to appeal.

Dave Lewis, Interim Director of the Cricket Regulator, said: "The racism experienced at Essex County Cricket Club over a period of many years was abhorrent, and the evidence of those subjected to abuse was deeply disturbing. They have shown real bravery in speaking out, and I hope that this prosecution will help ensure that no one suffers again as they did, and that racism of this kind is never normalised.

"The sanctions announced against the club today by a panel of the independent Cricket Discipline Commission come at the end of a long and complex investigation by the Cricket Regulator and follow the club's own investigation which resulted in it sanctioning several individuals. The CDC panel took into account the fact that Essex had pleaded guilty to the charge and has already taken significant action to address these issues and become a more inclusive club.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said: "Racism has no place in our sport. I'm appalled by what those who experienced racism at Essex have been through, and the way this behaviour could become normalised. It is vital that as a sport we listen and learn from their experiences, and ensure that no one suffers like that again.

"I welcome the action Essex has taken in recent years to address these issues and become a more inclusive club, and the commitment it has shown to make further progress.

"Over the past year, the whole game has responded positively to the action plan we set out in response to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, and we will shortly update on the progress which has been made. We recognise there is still significant work to be done, and are determined to tackle discrimination wherever it exists and break down barriers to ensure that cricket becomes the most inclusive team sport in England and Wales."

Essex County Cricket Club Chair, Anu Mohindru KC, said: "Essex County Cricket Club today received the sanctions handed down by the independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) following the Club's admission to historic use of racist and discriminatory language and conduct.

"There is deep regret for what occurred in the past, but these events do not reflect the Essex Cricket of today. The Club have accepted the sanctions and remains committed to tackling all forms of discrimination, and is fully aligned with the ECB's goal of making cricket the country's most inclusive team sport.

"We have made significant progress in achieving these aims in the communities we represent through our excellent outreach work, as well as building a workplace that values and respects every individual. Essex Cricket will continue to move forward as the best open, inclusive, and diverse organisation we can possibly be.