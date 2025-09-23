Essex opener Nick Browne announces retirement

Browne, 34, was in his benefit season after more than a decade on the books at Essex but only made three One-Day Cup appearances. His last outing in the County Championship, the format which showcased the best of his ability, came in July 2024.

Having made his county debut at the age of 22, Browne went on to become a mainstay at the top of the order, scoring 20 first-class hundreds - including four doubles, equalling the record of Graham Gooch for the club - and helping Essex to four-red-ball titles between 2016 and 2020.

"The time has come to hang up the Gray-Nicolls boots and retire from professional cricket," Browne said. "It has been my lifelong dream to play for Essex, starting with the club at the age of 8, the last 26 years of my life has been about Essex Cricket and I have loved every minute of it.

"I want to say a massive thank you to all of the members and fans of Essex for your unwavering support throughout the years. I have played every ball, every session and every day like it is my last. I have tried to play with a smile on my face every day and hope I have given you some joy and happiness.

"I am incredibly grateful to all my coaches who have thrown millions of balls at me over the years. They have supported me through so many great days and some average ones. To the boys who I have shared the dressing room with, thank you for everything. We have had so many great memories on and off the field from winning Championships to the late nights in the changing rooms.

"To my parents, family, friends and my partner Alice, I have had the most amazing, unforgettable time playing cricket, I could not have done it without your love and support. You have always been there for me to celebrate me in the highs and the lows. I cannot thank you enough. I look forward to the next chapter."

Predominately a red-ball player, Browne passed 1000 runs for the season three summers in a row between 2015 and 2017. His runs helped secure the Division Two title in 2016, followed by Essex's first County Championship in 25 years in 2017. He struggled to reach such heights again, but was part of another Championship-winning side in 2019, as well as the team that lifted the Bob Willis Trophy a year later.

Having been almost an ever-present at the top of the order for a decade, he only played six times in the Championship last season and has not featured this term.

Dan Feist, Essex's chief executive officer, said: "Nick Browne is the epitome of dedication and professionalism. His contributions to Essex Cricket have been remarkable, and his commitment to the club is admired not just by those at Chelmsford but by players, officials and supporters throughout the county game.