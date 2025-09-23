Hameed wants 'four more days of quality cricket' as Notts eye Division One title

The stage is set for one of the most memorable ends to a Rothesay County Championship season with the battle for the Division One title and relegation places still very much alive heading into the final round this week.

Nottinghamshire put themselves in pole position to win their first title in 15 years after snatching a 20-run win over three-time reigning champions Surrey last week. It was a contest to highlight the very best of the Rothesay County Championship and leaves Notts needing a maximum of 10 points to be crowned champions when they host Warwickshire at Trent Bridge starting Wednesday.

With excitement building in the east Midlands after their success at the Kia Oval, Notts captain Haseeb Hameed has warned they will still need to produce "four more days of quality cricket".

"We have to go into the game with that mindset and focus because Warwickshire are a really good team," Hameed told ecb.co.uk. "I think you can see that across the whole County Championship this season - anyone can beat anyone. It has been a really tight and tough year and that's probably why it's so close at the bottom as well.

"There are no easy wins in this division and we go into the final round knowing we have to play four more days of quality cricket."

Surrey have been the county to catch for the past four seasons as they have set the bar high for the chasing pack. They will draw on that culture of success as they look to become the first county, since the great Surrey side of the 1950s, to win four titles in a row when they travel to Hampshire

Rory Burns' team know that anything other than a win will probably not be enough while Hampshire, who could welcome back talisman Liam Dawson from England duty, have plenty to play for themselves as one of five counties that head into the final round looking to avoid relegation.

The south-coast club are just two points above Durham , who sit inside the relegation zone on 140 points, but the northern-most county do have their fate in their own hands as make the journey down the A1 to a Yorkshire team who need 10 points to be assured of staying up.

Sussex and Essex both have 150 points and know avoiding defeat in their final-round matches against already-relegated Worcestershire and third-placed Somerset respectively would be enough to retain their place in the top tier.

It sets the scene for an intriguing final round at both ends of the table and Hameed admits he'd have it no other way.

"At the start of the season the goal of every team would be to put themselves in the position we're in heading into the final round," he said. "It's a great position to be in, but there's work still to be done and that's the focus. There is going to be a bit of noise around and there will be some excitement I'm sure across the four days with everything that is going on at the top of the bottom of the division.

"We just have to be ready to go on Wednesday morning and focus on doing what we've done in the 13 matches so far."

Hameed is not letting himself think about becoming a title-winning captain, after reviving his career since moving to Notts from Lancashire ahead of the 2020 season. The 28-year-old, who has 10 Test caps, scored 1235 runs when he helped Notts win promotion from Division Two in 2022 and could surpass that mark this week as this season's second-leading runscorer.

"I just want to lead from the front and do my job. I've been here five or six years now and it feels like home and I've enjoyed my cricket," said Hameed, who also highlighted the influence of his opening partner Ben Slater , who could pass 1000 runs for the season this week.

"It's been great establishing an opening partnership with Slats. He's had a great season and has loads of experience which is so important. But I come back to it - the whole team knows we have to focus on our job because Warwickshire are a quality team. I'd love to see a good crowd at Trent Bridge and hopefully we can make it a week to remember."

In Division Two Leicestershire will head into the final round knowing the title - and a return to Division One for the first time in 22 years - is already assured. The Foxes' star allrounder Rehan Ahmed , who has struck five Championship centuries in a breakout summer with the bat, was not born when they were last in the top-flight.

Leicestershire make the short trip to Northamptonshire to round out their season while Glamorgan , who under head coach Richard Dawson have secured their place in Division One for the first time since 2004, will host Lancashire at Sophia Gardens.