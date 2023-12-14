Fatima Sana to captain Pakistan with Nida Dar injured

Diana Baig is out of action for four weeks after having surgery for her finger injury

Pakistan captain Nida Dar has been ruled out of the second women's ODI against New Zealand after exhibiting symptoms of concussion following the facial injury she suffered in the first game. Fatima Sana , the 22-year-old fast bowler, will lead Pakistan on Friday with Dar's availability for the third game yet to be determined.

Dar was bowling the second ball of her seventh over - the 44th of the New Zealand innings in the first ODI - to Sophie Devine when she was struck in the face by the shot. She received medical attention on the field before being taken off, and has been advised rest for two days.

Sana will be making her captaincy debut in Christchurch on Friday. In June, she led Pakistan in the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, where they reached the semi-final. In domestic cricket, Fatima led PCB Blasters to the title of the T20 Women's Cricket Tournament.

"It is an honour to lead the Pakistan women's side in ODIs, although the circumstances are unfortunate with Nida Dar's injury," Fatima said in a statement. "She has been an inspiration, and I wish her a speedy recovery.

"We had a historic T20I series win against New Zealand, and I know the players are eager to perform well in the ODI series too. Although we didn't have a good outing in the first ODI, we are all geared up to excel in tomorrow's game."

Pakistan have suffered a spate of injuries in New Zealand with Diana Baig and Shawaal Zulfiqar also sidelined alongside Dar. Baig, who was ruled out of the ODI series due to a finger injury sustained during a practice on the eve of the first match, has undergone surgery on her index finger of the bowling arm. She will miss competitive cricket for four weeks.