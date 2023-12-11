Fatima Sana: 'The new approach we have taken makes me hopeful for ICC events'

Pakistan became the first Asian team to beat New Zealand in a T20I in New Zealand, and then went one better by winning the three-match series 2-1. Seam-bowling allrounder Fatima Sana played a starring role, taking six wickets in a Player-of-the-Series performance. The 22-year-old spoke to ESPNcricinfo about Pakistan's new philosophy, women's cricket in Pakistan, and her hopes for a women's T20 league in the country.

What clicked for you in New Zealand?

We wanted to come out here and show what we could do. What was going through my mind was the wickets support fast bowlers in New Zealand. This is what me and Danny [Diana Baig] were talking about and we were planning on pitching the ball up. We kept that in mind when we were practising as well as when we were playing matches. The New Zealand batters play on the back foot more, and they're more proficient at playing on the back foot. So we were planning to bowl a little fuller than good length to draw them out on their front foot.

All Pakistani players said after the series win they had been planning on showing more intent over the past few months. Explain what that means.

It means we simply attack more. The batters attack right from the outset, taking less time to settle, especially in T20 cricket. With the ball, it means looking to take wickets in the powerplay rather than just trying to bowl dot deliveries. And to keep following the process rather than thinking about the end result. We go day by day and repeat our processes, trusting them.

Was there a team meeting to discuss this new approach, or was it a gradual process?

A lot of our players who have played leagues before understood that the league matches [exhibition series in Pakistan] we played earlier this year opened up the minds of a lot of our girls. They saw the English and South African girls playing a certain way and realised this is the way you have to play to be successful. That gave the girls a lot of clarity. When Nida [Dar] became captain, she inculcated that mindset into the team - that we must attack right from the start rather than wait for the middle overs or the death to attack. That mentality of attacking early, in the powerplay, was something I feel was different to what we had been doing before.

Was there an exchange of views or strategies with the foreign players when they were here for the exhibition matches?

We discussed what we could do better. The bowlers who came helped out the bowlers, and the batters helped the batters out. We understood their mindset and how to properly apply skills in matches. That was something we found useful, both senior and junior girls.

How did just three league matches make such a huge difference, and how realistic is it that a league could develop and prosper in Pakistan?

Personally speaking, every league I have played has helped me. Regardless of what we are doing, whether on or off the field, we are learning how to be professional, and we are picking things up all the time. The coaches also began to see how we were applying our skills.

The exhibition matches were useful because the learning process of all the players was turbocharged. So if we have a league of our own, our players will pick up a lot more things and learn a lot more, especially when it comes to plans and strategies. There is no doubt in my mind that having our own league is important.

And do you feel a league really is in the offing?

All we want right now is to get our league. What we want is for girls from all over the world to come to Pakistan and play, and for them to learn about Pakistan and for us to learn what league cricket is all about. But it's all at the PCB's discretion, it's their prerogative.

Sana: We want our matches to be telecast in Pakistan as well, so our own family can watch it, too • Getty Images

A lot of people will feel the Pakistan women's team's improvement is quite sudden. Is that so, and what would you put such an improvement down to?

Our process now is to just not get ahead of ourselves, and to just play the game ahead of you. We think, for example, we have a game against New Zealand right now, this is the one we have to win. And to think about nothing else. So the barrier that exists where people say women's cricket is not good enough in Pakistan can be put to rest. This is a great time to do it so that women who are in the pipeline for the team get confidence, and their families accept that women's cricket is also a legitimate career path.

Do negative reports about women's cricket in the media upset or frustrate the team?

For me, the criticism actually helps me because I begin to take it as a challenge and that focuses my mind even more. This is the spirit in which we channel that criticism. I don't think there is anyone in our team who gets annoyed or frustrated by it, because we know it is a part of a culture and we need to prove ourselves within it.

Without you, the Pakistan side had disappointing campaigns against Bangladesh and at the Commonwealth Games. Are you already becoming an indispensable part of this side?

You cannot say a team is built on one player. I try to do my best when in the team. But I tell Nida a lot of times, "Just accept I'm lucky for this side." So that sort of banter does flow back and forth.

Pakistan have shown they can beat any side on their day. How do you achieve consistency?

For a long time, we were coming close in the games and losing. But this year, we beat South Africa, we won back-to-back matches and won the series 3-0. Before, we used to lose by narrow margins. Now we are trying to eradicate that, and I feel eventually we will hit upon consistency because we will learn how to handle the pressure and repeat successful strategies and tactics.

This series wasn't broadcast in Pakistan. Do the players and the PCB have dialogues about how to ensure as much of women's cricket gets on air as possible?

Even our family members who want to watch matches, we often have no place to tell them where they can. We want our matches to be telecast in Pakistan as well, so our own family can watch it, too. If anyone at home watches these games, then they are more likely to encourage their sisters and daughters to take the sport up or develop an interest in it. The South Africa series was shown in Pakistan and I think it made a difference. If we win, and it's shown on TV, women's cricket will grow a huge deal.

Do you feel awareness and interest in women's cricket is increasing since you've joined?

Absolutely. When I wasn't yet part of the team and played for fun, there weren't many opportunities to play for girls. When I used to play against boys, at times they didn't accept, or didn't like that a girl was also playing with them. We faced that issue then, but now in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, you see girls practising and boys practising alongside them, and even places where the boys are encouraging the girls or helping the girls with their practice.

Pakistan haven't yet produced good performances in the ICC events. Is that a mental or a skills issue?

The new approach we have taken makes me hopeful for the ICC events. I think the upcoming ICC events bode well for us, and I hope we do well in them. Before this, we had never beaten South Africa or New Zealand in any kind of cricket and now we've done it. Inshallah we'll try to back our skills even in World Cups.