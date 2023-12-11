Fatima Sana: 'The new approach we have taken makes me hopeful for ICC events'
The seamer talks about the team's new philosophy, women's cricket in Pakistan, and her hopes for a T20 league in the country
We wanted to come out here and show what we could do. What was going through my mind was the wickets support fast bowlers in New Zealand. This is what me and Danny [Diana Baig] were talking about and we were planning on pitching the ball up. We kept that in mind when we were practising as well as when we were playing matches. The New Zealand batters play on the back foot more, and they're more proficient at playing on the back foot. So we were planning to bowl a little fuller than good length to draw them out on their front foot.
It means we simply attack more. The batters attack right from the outset, taking less time to settle, especially in T20 cricket. With the ball, it means looking to take wickets in the powerplay rather than just trying to bowl dot deliveries. And to keep following the process rather than thinking about the end result. We go day by day and repeat our processes, trusting them.
A lot of our players who have played leagues before understood that the league matches [exhibition series in Pakistan] we played earlier this year opened up the minds of a lot of our girls. They saw the English and South African girls playing a certain way and realised this is the way you have to play to be successful. That gave the girls a lot of clarity. When Nida [Dar] became captain, she inculcated that mindset into the team - that we must attack right from the start rather than wait for the middle overs or the death to attack. That mentality of attacking early, in the powerplay, was something I feel was different to what we had been doing before.
We discussed what we could do better. The bowlers who came helped out the bowlers, and the batters helped the batters out. We understood their mindset and how to properly apply skills in matches. That was something we found useful, both senior and junior girls.
Personally speaking, every league I have played has helped me. Regardless of what we are doing, whether on or off the field, we are learning how to be professional, and we are picking things up all the time. The coaches also began to see how we were applying our skills.
All we want right now is to get our league. What we want is for girls from all over the world to come to Pakistan and play, and for them to learn about Pakistan and for us to learn what league cricket is all about. But it's all at the PCB's discretion, it's their prerogative.
Our process now is to just not get ahead of ourselves, and to just play the game ahead of you. We think, for example, we have a game against New Zealand right now, this is the one we have to win. And to think about nothing else. So the barrier that exists where people say women's cricket is not good enough in Pakistan can be put to rest. This is a great time to do it so that women who are in the pipeline for the team get confidence, and their families accept that women's cricket is also a legitimate career path.
For me, the criticism actually helps me because I begin to take it as a challenge and that focuses my mind even more. This is the spirit in which we channel that criticism. I don't think there is anyone in our team who gets annoyed or frustrated by it, because we know it is a part of a culture and we need to prove ourselves within it.
You cannot say a team is built on one player. I try to do my best when in the team. But I tell Nida a lot of times, "Just accept I'm lucky for this side." So that sort of banter does flow back and forth.
For a long time, we were coming close in the games and losing. But this year, we beat South Africa, we won back-to-back matches and won the series 3-0. Before, we used to lose by narrow margins. Now we are trying to eradicate that, and I feel eventually we will hit upon consistency because we will learn how to handle the pressure and repeat successful strategies and tactics.
Even our family members who want to watch matches, we often have no place to tell them where they can. We want our matches to be telecast in Pakistan as well, so our own family can watch it, too. If anyone at home watches these games, then they are more likely to encourage their sisters and daughters to take the sport up or develop an interest in it. The South Africa series was shown in Pakistan and I think it made a difference. If we win, and it's shown on TV, women's cricket will grow a huge deal.
Absolutely. When I wasn't yet part of the team and played for fun, there weren't many opportunities to play for girls. When I used to play against boys, at times they didn't accept, or didn't like that a girl was also playing with them. We faced that issue then, but now in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, you see girls practising and boys practising alongside them, and even places where the boys are encouraging the girls or helping the girls with their practice.
The new approach we have taken makes me hopeful for the ICC events. I think the upcoming ICC events bode well for us, and I hope we do well in them. Before this, we had never beaten South Africa or New Zealand in any kind of cricket and now we've done it. Inshallah we'll try to back our skills even in World Cups.
This is something I think is on the players' fitness. It is about how competitive you can be in the longer format. It's all on the players to personally take that challenge on and to think they can replicate what they did in T20Is in ODIs too. We have ODIs against New Zealand coming up, so we will do our best there, too.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000