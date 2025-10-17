Matches (28)
Shantha Rangaswamy elected ICA president

Venkat Sundaram has been named secretary

17-Oct-2025 • 6 hrs ago
Shanta Rangaswamy is part of the ICA as well as BCCI's Apex Council

Shantha Rangaswamy was the first captain of India women  •  Annesha Ghosh/ESPNcricinfo

Former India women captain Shantha Rangaswamy has been elected president of the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA), and former Delhi men opener Venkat Sundaram named secretary.
Sundaram had served as the ICA's president since December 2024, when he was elected unopposed following the death of the former president Aunshuman Gaekwad.
Deepak Jain is the treasurer, while the member representatives are Jyoti Thatte and Santhosh Subramoniam.
The ICA board has nominated former India women captains Sudha Shah and Shubhangi Kulkarni as its representatives in the BCCI's Apex Council and the IPL Governing Council.
The male representative to the BCCI Apex Council is V Chamundeswara Nath from the Hyderabad Cricket Association.
"This election marks a notable moment for the ICA, with two women now serving on the ICA Board, and for the first time, a female president and a female nominee to the IPL Governing Council - reflecting the Association's commitment to inclusive representation and progressive leadership," a release stated.
