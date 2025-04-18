Matches (17)
Maxwell makes way for Stoinis as PBKS bowl in 14-overs-a-side game

The toss was delayed by close to two hours due to a persistent drizzle

ESPNcricinfo staff
18-Apr-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer pose for the shutterbugs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025, Bengaluru, April 18, 2025

RCB captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field  •  BCCI

Toss Punjab Kings chose to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
After rain kept the players waiting for two-plus hours, Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and unsurprisingly, chose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The game has been reduced to a 14-overs-a-side affair with three bowlers being allotted a maximum of four overs and one bowler being allotted a maximum of two.
Shreyas Iyer, PBKS' captain, said that this being a rain-interrupted game with the overs being reduced was the reason behind his decision. The visitors made one big change: Glenn Maxwell, who has had a lean season so far, made way for Marcus Stoinis. Harpreet Brar also came in for the visitors.
Rajat Patidar, RCB's captain, said that they have to be smart in adapting to the situation and conditions. When asked what he made of the conditions, he said it might be "a bit sticky, but the surface looks pretty hard and good to put up a total."
RCB XI: 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Rajat Patidar (capt), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Tim David, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 Yash Dayal, 11 Suyash Sharma
Impact players list: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
PBKS XI: 1 Priyansh Arya, 2 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 3 Shashank Singh, 4 Nehal Wadhera, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Xavier Bartlett, 11 Arshdeep Singh
Impact players list: Prabhsimran Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Pravin Dubey
