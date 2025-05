Hazlewood, Suyash and Dayal help RCB bundle PBKS out for 101

RCB now have one foot in their first final since 2016 as their fast bowlers picked seven wickets between them. It was so good for the seamers that RCB introduced spin only as late as the ninth over. Under fire from pace, the PBKS batters tried to hit out against the legspin of Suyash Sharma , and ended up losing three wickets to him. PBKS, who had batting till Kyle Jamieson at No. 10, even introduced a batting Impact Player in Musheer Khan , but he only managed a three-ball duck.