Hilton Moreeng named head coach of USA senior and U-19 women's teams

Hilton Moreeng has been appointed the new head coach of USA's senior and Under-19 women's teams. He takes over from Shivnarine Chanderpaul , whose contract came to an end in 2023.

Moreeng served as South Africa women's head coach for just over 11 years before his stint ended in March this year. Under him, South Africa made two ODI World Cup semi-finals, two T20 World Cup semi-finals, and became the first national senior side to reach a World Cup final, at home in the 2023 T20 World Cup.

"I am thrilled to join USA Cricket and eager to collaborate with both current players and emerging talent," Moreeng said. "My goal is to methodically build a competitive squad capable of rivaling the best in women's cricket globally. Together, we aim to foster a culture of excellence and achievement within USA Cricket, paving the way for a successful future on the international stage."

Former Australia international Julia Price served as the head coach of the team from 2019 to 2022 before Chanderpaul took over.

"Coach Hilton brings a rich background and vast experience to USA Cricket having been a critical part of the transformation of South African women's cricket," USA Cricket chairman, Venu Pisike, said. "USA women are also at the beginning of a transformative period with an Olympics in four years' time and we believe Hilton's successes, diverse experiences, and understanding of challenges in an emerging cricket nation is well suited for our program."