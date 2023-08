How many Test cricketers have won medals in the World Athletics Championship?

By the time the World Athletics Championships began, in 1983, increased professionalism meant it was increasingly difficult for anyone to rise to the top in more than one sport, as had been relatively commonplace in earlier years. But you should never say never: I believe there is one world athletics medallist who also played a cricket Test match. Sunette Viljoen won the silver medal in the women's javelin in Daegu in 2011, and bronze in Beijing in 2015; in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 she won an Olympic silver medal too. Before her athletics career took over, Viljoen played one Test for South Africa, against India in Paarl in 2001-02. She also played 17 one-day internationals, and featured in the 2000 World Cup. One imagines you wouldn't have wanted to try a quick single to her in the field.