Warner back in top five in ODI batting rankings; Conway moves to No. 3 among T20I batters

Australia opener David Warner
is in the top five of the ICC rankings for batters, moving one spot up to fifth following his match-winning 106 in the third ODI
against England in Melbourne. Steven Smith
, who accumulated 195 runs in the three-match ODI series, which Australia won 3-0, moved up three places to seventh position in the format, which he also previously held in January 2017.
Warner played a crucial role at the top of the order, scoring 208 runs across three matches which included a half-century and a century, which earned him the Player-of-the-Series award. Smith, meanwhile, scored 80* and 94 in the first two matches.
Australia's bowlers also gained in rankings following the series. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc
, who finished with five wickets in two matches, including a 4 for 47 in the second ODI, went up four places to No. 4, while legspinner Adam Zampa
, who picked 11 wickets in three games, moved eight places up to seventh.
Travis Head
, who put up a record-breaking 269-run opening partnership with Warner and scored a career-best 152 in the third ODI, moved 12 spots up to No. 30.
In the men's T20I rankings, New Zealand opener Devon Conway
's 59 off 49 balls in the tied third match
of the series against India pushed him one slot up to third position. He went past Pakistan's Babar Azam, who is 10 rating points behind him. Also moving up the rankings list were Glenn Phillips
(up one place to seventh among batters) and Tim Southee (two places up to joint-14th among bowlers).
Among Indians to have gained in the latest rankings update were bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (two places up to 11th), Arshdeep Singh (one place up to 21st) and Yuzvendra Chahal (eight places up to 40th)
India batter Suryakumar Yadav consolidated his position at the top of the rankings after his 111 not out off 51 balls
in the second match. He gained 31 rating points from the series and is on 890 rating points, 54 ahead of Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan who's at No. 2.