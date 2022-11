Warner back in top five in ODI batting rankings; Conway moves to No. 3 among T20I batters

In the men's T20I rankings, New Zealand opener Devon Conway 's 59 off 49 balls in the tied third match of the series against India pushed him one slot up to third position. He went past Pakistan's Babar Azam, who is 10 rating points behind him. Also moving up the rankings list were Glenn Phillips (up one place to seventh among batters) and Tim Southee (two places up to joint-14th among bowlers).