In the heart of Delhi, Afghan spirits soar in anticipation of World Cup showdown

In the vibrant enclave of Bhogal, nestled within Delhi's Jangpura, the atmosphere was electrified with anticipation as the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan drew near. Here, amongst Afghan refugee families and students, the spirit of the game ran deep, mirroring the fervour of a rivalry etched in cricketing history.

Amidst this fervent backdrop, the restaurant Mazaar in nearby Lajpat Nagar extended a culinary gesture of goodwill by sending delectable Afghan dishes like Manto, Aushak, and Kabuli Pulao to the hotel where the Afghan cricketers are staying in Delhi. In fact, team captain Hashmatullah Shahidi , wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz , and spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman graced the restaurant with their presence, savouring the flavours of home away from home.

Jangpura's Bhogal area, fondly referred to as 'Mini Afghanistan', became the epicenter of anticipation, with Afghan youth like Mohammad Usman exemplifying the unique fusion of identity that pervades the community. Having arrived in India from Kandahar in 2015, Usman is now a Political Science undergraduate at Delhi University's Dayal Singh College. His enthusiasm for cricket extends primarily to fixtures involving India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, with a particular fondness for the seasoned Mohammad Nabi

According to Usman, Nabi's enduring legacy, beginning when the young Rashid Khan was yet to make his mark, deserves recognition. He asserted, "Players like Nabi have nurtured this team, guiding it to the global stage we witness today. They have provided a beacon of hope for the youth of the nation."

While Usman aspired to attend the India-Afghanistan match, the responsibilities tied to his family's grocery and Afghan dry fruits shop held him back. He said, "If I get leave from the shop and father gives permission, I will definitely go to the match. I study and also run a shop. I am the elder son of the house and both my younger brothers are having exams. That's why I am finding it difficult to go to the match. However, I will follow this match completely through streaming from the shop itself."

Mohammad Usman's commitment to his father's shop means he may not get to watch the game at the ground • Daya Sagar/ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Conversely, Musa Khan, a neighbouring shopkeeper at 28, harboured a different sentiment, expressing disdain for cricket. In his view, a nation grappling with violence, and natural disasters should not partake in the celebration of sports amid such adversity.

Musa's own journey illustrates the tumultuous paths tread by many Afghans. He had been on track to complete his engineering degree in Kabul, supported by South Korea, with his final year of studies due in Seoul. The Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan forced him to forsake his dreams and family, seeking refuge in India.

Another aspiring cricket enthusiast, 25-year-old Almas Shariyan, is determined to secure a ticket to witness the match even via 'jugaad' - a Hindi word that loosely means an innovative workaround. He fondly remembers the joy of watching players like Nabi, Rashid and Gurbaz in action during the three-match series against Ireland in 2020.

Almas Shariyan cooks at a famous Afghan burger joint in Lajpat Nagar • Daya Sagar/ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Recalling that series, Almas says, "It was great fun seeing players like Nabi, Rashid and Gurbaz playing. Then the tickets were very cheap, whereas now due to the World Cup, the tickets have become very expensive and are not even available. But I will try to get a ticket from somewhere and go to the match." Almas remains undeterred in his quest to secure a ticket and witness the match.

Almas, who once aspired to be a journalist, embarked on a culinary career making burgers at a renowned Afghani burger shop in Lajpat Nagar after coming to India in 2016 after being forced to leave his country due to conflict. His favourite cricketer is the celebrated Rashid Khan.

Almas eloquently underscores the significance of the Afghan cricket team, emphasising the celebration it bestows upon a nation grappling with decades of violence and civil strife. He is joined by Nida, a journalism student at the Delhi School of Journalism, who underscores the unity and national pride that cricket has infused into Afghanistan. Nida contends that cricket is more than just a sport; it symbolises hope, international recognition, and a means for Afghan youth to escape the shadows of war.

In this spirited community, the question of allegiance arises. Many are torn between supporting Afghanistan, their homeland, and India, their second home. Thousands have sought refuge, education, medical care, and business opportunities in India, making it a sanctuary for those affected by Afghanistan's ongoing conflict. According to him, "Cricket has provided unity to Afghanistan. It is a symbol of national pride and also a way for the youth to escape from war and violence. This has given international recognition to this war-torn country and it is a matter of pride for us to play in the World Cup."

Consequently, the India vs Afghanistan match is poised to witness a tapestry of allegiances, reflecting the diverse personal preferences of the Afghan community.