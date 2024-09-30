Mominul Haque finds clarity in Kanpur maelstrom

There was one good thing that came out of the wet outfield at Green Park Mominul Haque got his birthday off. He spent Sunday at the Bangladesh team hotel being spoiled rotten by his team-mates.

Respite is the very last thing that comes on a tour of India these days. Especially for a batter. Mominul could attest to that after he began his tour with a first-ball duck before getting worked over by one of the greatest spin bowlers of our time.

There is a pattern to his career so far. At home, he averages 48.57, the best of any Bangladeshi batter in history (min five games played). Away from home, he averages 27.39 with 60% of his innings ending before the 30-run mark. This is part of the reason why Mominul struggles to feature in the same conversation as some of the great players from his country. He has the game - particularly the concentration levels required to face high quality bowling - but an asterisk has always accompanied his numbers.

Bangladesh are staring at an incomprehensible situation in Kanpur. With a great deal of help from the rain, they'd been able to see off three days of a Test match in India with only three wickets lost. On the fourth, they lost seven wickets for only 126 runs. India rubbed that in their face when they then amassed 285 in just 34.4 overs. A game that was shuffling towards a draw is now bursting with life.

Mominul Haque made a statement with his sweeps • Associated Press

Mominul finds himself at the centre of it. He had hoped not to, sending out a nightwatch when the Bangladesh openers were unable to negotiate the 40-odd minutes there were until stumps. But R Ashwin took care of Hasan Mahmud and he had to represent, which, if his 107 in the first innings was any indication, he can.

His back-foot play, all through the innings, was both impressive and crucial. It helped him survive India's unerringly accurate spinners. As much as Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja tried to tempt him forward, he knew he didn't need to succumb. The slowness of the pitch gave him an advantage and he took it gleefully.

Against the quicks, Mominul on the backfoot was not just a pain but a threat. He used to have a problem against the short ball, used to be hurried by it. It was an area that needed work and based on recent evidence it seems he's put that in and then some. On the tour of Pakistan, he messed with Naseem Shah's attempts to bounce him out. Here, he kept carving India's quicks over point and third man every time they gave him an opportunity.

Mominul's century was his second away from home; he has 13 Test hundreds in all • Associated Press

According to ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball data, Mominul only scored 35 of his runs off the back foot but he scored them at a strike rate of 112.90, which suggests that, more often than not, he took that option knowing he'd be able to score runs.

bhai was good with his shot selection. He played a good innings after a while. His commitment and temperament were very good and that's why he scored runs." "Cricket is a game of runs," Mehidy Hasan Miraz said at the press conference on Monday. "You have to score and batters make mistakes with wrong shot selection. Sourav [Mominul]was good with his shot selection. He played a good innings after a while. His commitment and temperament were very good and that's why he scored runs."

Other Bangladesh batters tried to throw the Indian bowlers off their discipline. Litton Das succeeded for a while before India forced him away from the shots that were working for him. Shakib Al Hasan, in possibly his last Test match, ran at the bowlers to see what would happen. Only Mominul seemed to bat without preconceived ideas. He did have his plans of attack - whenever Ashwin or Jadeja tossed it up a little too straight, he was quick to go down and sweep them - but they were more like guidelines. Up until playing the shot that got him runs, it seemed as if he had the blankest mind of all the Bangladesh batters. That's where good decisions come from. Bangladesh are going to need a lot more of that on Tuesday.