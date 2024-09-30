Stats - Rohit and Jaiswal give India speed-scoring records

The Kanpur Test, which lost over two days to the weather, was brough to life by the India top-order batters, who flew off the blocks against Bangladesh T20-powerplay style, and records fell by the wayside.

1 - India's hundred came in just 10.1 overs, making it the fastest team hundred in men's Tests (where data is available).

India broke their own record by 2.1 overs - they had taken only 12.2 overs against West Indies in last year's Port of Spain Test

3.0 - Overs that India needed to get to fifty. It is also the fastest recorded team fifty in men's Tests, bettering England's record - 4.2 overs against West Indies - Overs that India needed to get to fifty. It is also the fastest recorded team fifty in men's Tests, bettering England's record - 4.2 overs against West Indies in Nottingham and in Birmingham earlier this year.

0 - Instances of India completing their fifty inside the first 20 balls of the innings in men's internationals (all formats) before Monday. Their previous fastest fifty was in 3.4 overs, also - Instances of India completing their fifty inside the first 20 balls of the innings in men's internationals (all formats) before Monday. Their previous fastest fifty was in 3.4 overs, also against Bangladesh , in last year's Asian Games (T20I).

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

14.34 - The scoring rate during the 55-run opening partnership between - The scoring rate during the 55-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma , which came in only 23 balls.

It is the fastest fifty partnership in men's Tests in terms of run rate (where data is available - complete FOW data is available only since 1998).

The previous highest run rate for a partnership of 50-plus runs was 11.86 by Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes, who added 87 off 44 balls against West Indies in Birmingham, earlier this year.

90 - Sixes hit by India batters across the eight Test matches they have played in 2024. These are the - Sixes hit by India batters across the eight Test matches they have played in 2024. These are the most sixes hit by a team in a calendar year in Test cricket, bettering England's tally of 89 in 2022.

4 - Recorded instances of a player hitting the first two balls they faced in a Test innings for sixes, including Rohit off Khaled Ahmed in Kanpur.