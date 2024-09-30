Mominul century keeps Bangladesh going despite Rohit, Siraj's stunning catches

Lunch Bangladesh 205 for 6 (Mominul 102*, Mehidy 6*, Akash Deep 2-43, Ashwin 2-45) vs India

When play finally resumed after two days were lost to rain, a tug of war between a defiant Mominul Haque and a disciplined Indian bowling attack ensued. In the 31 overs that were bowled on the fourth morning in what was an extended session, India picked up three wickets, but Mominul headed to lunch unbeaten on 102 after being offered a couple of chances.

With the sun beating down after successive days of overcast conditions, the pitch showed signs of better carry, but the inherent nature of the black-soil surface meant a few deliveries did keep a tad low. Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah began the day by primarily hitting the area around good length - for varying degree of lift-off - and tested Mominul and Mushfiqur Rahim's patience. Four of the first five overs of the day were maidens, with the only run scored coming via Mushfiqur's inside edge.

Bumrah then got an in-ducker to bounce more and take Mushfiqur's inside edge again, but this time past leg stump for the first four of the day. It landed around a good length outside, off and, as per broadcast, deviated 2cms into the batter. The very next ball, Bumrah weaved his magic, landing the ball in the exact same spot and getting it to move in sharply - 6cm per broadcast. Mushfiqur decided to leave it based on how the previous delivery behaved, but was stunned after the ball clipped the off stump to end his stay.

Litton Das walked in ahead of Shakib Al Hasan, perhaps to maintain the left-right batting combination. Rohit Sharma had attacking fields for a better part of the first session, with three slips and two gullies being a familiar sight against the fast bowlers. That also allowed the batters enough gaps to hit fours, as Litton did thrice in a Bumrah over, and Mominul did once each against Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj . Mominul, batting at No. 3 after batting at two-drop in the previous game, brought up a steady half-century in the process.

Litton's adventurousness, though, ended up in his downfall when he charged at a length ball from Siraj and slapped it aerially towards wide mid-off, where Rohit timed his jump perfectly to pluck a one-hander. Shakib's stay in the middle then lasted all of 17 balls, his attempt to use his feet against R Ashwin proving to be his undoing. He could have got away with it, if not for Siraj backtracking from mid-off and holding to a one-handed diving catch.

Ravindra Jadeja, eyeing his 300th Test wicket, was brought on in the 12th over of the day, but was never allowed to settle. Mominul was happy to try and sweep him as often as he could, and also used his feet well to loft him straight over to enter the nineties with a six. He then got a couple of lives, first when Rishabh Pant failed to hang on to an under-edge feather when on 93, and then on 95 when Virat Kohli dropped him after diving to his left from wide first slip.