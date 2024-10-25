The perfect storm that's left India's proud home record reeling

Skittled for 46 by fast bowlers in seaming conditions under cloudy skies in Bengaluru

Skittled for 156 by spin on a dry, turning pitch under cloudless skies in Pune

After two collapses in contrasting conditions, India are on the verge of losing their first Test series at home since December 2012 , when Alastair Cook's England toppled them. It feels like a storied era might be coming to an end.

Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips, who aren't specialist spinners in Test cricket, outshone R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. New Zealand also outbatted India in Pune.

While Ryan ten Doeschate, the assistant coach, dismissed notions that it was a "desperate measure" to prepare a pitch that would help spinners create uncertainty simply by landing the ball on a good length - and bring in the extra offie from outside the squad to exploit it better - it seems like an overreaction to their collapse in Bengaluru. India were looking to take New Zealand's quicks out of the game and then trust their batters to deal with the spinners but again when one ball turns and another doesn't - even though they pitched in the exact same spot - batting becomes a lottery. Shubman Gill was lbw to a straight ball soon after seeing one rip past his outside edge. Rishabh Pant was bowled by a short ball that shot low.

Perhaps India might look back and wonder if they could have done more to throw Santner and Phillips off their lines and lengths. A lot of batters, especially those visiting the subcontinent, turn to the sweep shot to accomplish this. New Zealand were no different. On the opening day, even though there was a short third, and a square point led to dissuade Devon Conway from playing that shot, he went for it anyway and prospered. Overall, New Zealand scored 87 runs off 67 balls using various varieties of the sweep across both innings. It has cost them just the two wickets.

India had even more reason to try and upset the bowlers because by the time they batted it was difficult to be sure what the ball would do. Would it spin? Would it go straight on? Would it stay low? They tried to answer these questions with a vertical bat. That's how they've had success playing spin. They went to the sweep only 17 times and got 24 runs for the loss of Virat Kohli. Increasingly, they just ended up stuck in the crease, allowing Santner and co. to keep hitting the drier, good-length spots.

Morne Morkel, India's bowling coach, admitted that New Zealand's attacking approach disrupted their plans. New Zealand had similarly disrupted Sri Lanka's plans in Galle with their sweeps.

"Yeah, I think I must give credit to New Zealand, I think the way they've adapted to conditions, the way they've blocked out what is in front of them and just played the game has been incredible so far in this series," Morkel said. "I think definitely in Bangalore and here, playing those sessions, playing those important moments, they've done it better than us at the moment, and that's one of the reasons why they're on top of this game at the moment as well.

"They're creating pressure with the ball, they're putting our batters under pressure by sweeping well, reverse-sweeping well, so they're a team that always plan well and they go into tours and really leave no stone unturned, so I'm not surprised with the way they're playing at the moment."

Santner, who was rolling out some sweeps during New Zealand's training session on the eve of the Test, said that they had made a concerted effort to take some calculated risks and attack India's spinners.

"We know how challenging it can be in these conditions," Santner said. "We've seen India squeeze a lot of teams for a long time and I guess it was pleasing with the bat was guys trying to fire some shots and play some sweeps and take on the bowlers because we know on the flip side, as a bowler, if guys are using their feet or going back or sweeping it kind of can upset your length a little bit. You know, in the past we've come here and just tried to block it out and, you know, eventually one's got your name on it."

The collapse on Friday will sting, especially with New Zealand finding ways to score and push their lead up to 301, and there will be serious introspection - both in terms of the options they chose with the bat and the problems they had with the ball. But these events are part of a team's life cycle.

"Every few years there comes a time when key players are not in their prime," Sanjay Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo's Match Day. "And you can clearly say Rohit Sharma is not in his prime right now so is Virat Kohli. That happened in 2011, when India suffered defeats in England 4-0 and Australia 4-0. There you had many senior players who were on the wane, and they didn't quite deliver and India suffered. But here there's been a nice transition. There's Gill, there's [Yashasvi] Jaiswal, there's Sarfaraz [Khan], there's Rishabh Pant. It's been a nice transition.

"But I guess somewhere in a situation like this, when New Zealand were throwing some really difficult questions at India, experienced players have to be at the forefront and they haven't quite contributed. Hardly any contributions from Rohit Sharma in the first innings. From Virat Kohli as well and that is somewhere coming into play."