Santner bags seven to give New Zealand a lead of 103

New Zealand 259 lead India 156 (Jadeja 38, Santner 7-53, Phillips 2-26) by 103 runs

Despite making some questionable calls in the second session, New Zealand ended up with a lead of 103 thanks to a seven-for for Mitchell Santner , his first Test five-for and only the second one in first-class cricket.

With two left-hand batters at the wicket, New Zealand bowled Ajaz Patel instead of Glenn Phillips and also missed a review, which cost them 32 runs in four overs. They also missed a review off the second ball of the session from Santner, which gave Ravindra Jadeja a chance to score 17 more runs and end up on 38.

However, on a pitch that the ball was turning quickly and also staying straight at times, Santner kept attacking the stumps and kept producing enough chances. Jadeja was caught back to a full ball and caught lbw. Santner's slow teasing turn was too good for Akash Deep after the No. 10 had hit a six. The straighter one accounted for Jasprit Bumrah even as Washington Sundar took India past 150 by attacking Ajaz.

Earlier in the day, Santner and Phillips exercised a vice grip on the scoring and took six wickets in the morning to reduce India to 107 for 7.

Right from the first over, the threat of the pitch was writ large. Three balls from Santner behaved differently from the same spot: one turned less than expected, one angled in to nearly get Shubman Gill lbw and one turned big part the outside edge. Santner was all over India from that moment on, bowling through the session for figures of 14-1-34-4. It took persistence and patience to get the first wicket, Gill in the 11th over of the day, but newer batters found it incredibly hard to start on this pitch.

Once Virat Kohli missed a full toss to be bowled for 1, Tom Latham brought Phillips on for two left-hand batters, whom he duly went on to get, one with the turn and one with a ball that went straight on and stayed low.

It was in the first hour that New Zealand needed to keep believing. They kept attacking fields despite Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal's penchant for the big hits. Known of late to respond to such situations with counterattack, India were itching to attack, but the bowling from Santner was good enough to deny them that. Gill managed to hit Tim Southee for a six, but he had to charge at the fast bowler for that. Jaiswal had to play the reverse-sweep to get a boundary.

Eventually, Santner was rewarded for the hard work when he had an umpire's call on an lbw go his way. For Gill, this was almost a repeat of the chance in the first over. As the 15 seconds on the DRS timer lapsed, the crowd broke into a big cheer for the arrival of Kohli. The joy for them was short-lived as Kohli soon missed a full toss, which he tried to mow to square leg.

By now the effect of the roller was wearing off. Batters were shanking even full balls or those that they got close to by using their feet. The ones that didn't turn created further doubt. As it tends to happen at such times, fielders were everywhere, a hard sweep went straight into the shin of short leg, a short ball stopped and turned, and the pressure kept mounting.

It took Phillips four balls to turn one and take Jaiswal's edge to slip. Rishabh Pant, who had been kept quiet with in-out fields, then went to pull one that was only slightly short of a length. The ball stayed low and bowled him, drawing an inaudible invective that might end up hitting Pant in the wallet.