Dravid tests positive for Covid-19, to delay travel to UAE for Asia Cup

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022," a BCCI release said. "Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on 23rd August, 2022."

The Asia Cup is likely to be India's last tournament before they announce the team for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. In that light, the Asia Cup is an important tournament for the decision-makers to be around. It is believed that 11 or 12 slots in the squad are more or less booked, but the Asia Cup could have a bearing on the last three-four places. India will also be waiting on the fitness of Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah who are at NCA in Bangalore for rehab.