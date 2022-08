VVS Laxman to head India's coaching staff in Zimbabwe

While Laxman and Bahutule were part of the support staff group for the Ireland T20Is and the first T20I in England that followed, this will be Kanitkar's maiden tour with the senior team in a coaching capacity. From the coaching staff that oversaw those T20Is, Kanitkar replaces Sitanshu Kotak, the former Saurashtra captain, who is currently overseeing an Under-19 camp in Bengaluru.