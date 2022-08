Injured Washington Sundar in doubt to play Zimbabwe ODIs

The shoulder injury is the latest setback for Washington in his quest for an India comeback. In February, he had missed India's T20Is at home against West Indies and Sri Lanka because of a hamstring injury . During his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this year, he had hurt his webbing twice and played just nine games for his new franchise, scoring 101 runs and taking six wickets. At the time, Tom Moody, Sunrisers' head coach, pointed out that the injuries to Washington and T Natarajan shook up the balance of the XI.