The allrounder is on the verge of completing his mandatory isolation but may or may not be able to fly out with the rest of the ODI squad members

Washington Sundar , the India allrounder, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now a doubt for the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting January 19. ESPNcricinfo understands that Washington tested positive last week and is on the verge of finishing the required week-long isolation. As it stands, the BCCI is trying to figure out whether Washington can be allowed to join the rest of the ODI players, who fly out this week to South Africa.

Washington is currently in Bengaluru, where he was training at the National Cricket Academy with other Indian ODI specialists. It is learnt that all the other South Africa-bound ODI players have returned negative tests and are ready to travel.

It was back in March 2021 that Washington last turned out for India , in a T20I against England in Ahmedabad, and he had been sidelined by injury after that. Most recently, he performed well in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament, scoring 148 runs in eight matches and also picking up 16 wickets, including a best of 5 for 48, as his team, Tamil Nadu, reached the final.

More to follow…