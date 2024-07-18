Matches (15)
Hardik Pandya announces separation from his wife

Hardik and Natasa got married in May 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, and had a larger celebration in February 2023

ESPNcricinfo staff
18-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
Hardik Pandya played a key role in India becoming the champions, India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup final, Bridgetown, Barbados, June 29, 2024

Hardik Pandya played a key role in India becoming T20 World Cup champions  •  CREIMAS

India allrounder Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic have announced their separation, after being married for four years.
"After four years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways," they said via an Instagram post. "We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family.
"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness."
Hardik and Natasa got married in May 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, and had a larger celebration in February 2023.
They made the announcement of their separation on the same day that India's limited-overs squads for the tour of Sri Lanka were announced, with Suryakumar Yadav appointed the T20I captain instead of Hardik. Hardik was part of the T20I squad as a player and rested from the ODI series.
