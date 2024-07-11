India to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is in July-August
Pallekele and Colombo will host the T20Is and ODIs respectively
India will tour Sri Lanka for three men's T20Is and as many ODIs in late July and early August. The series will start off with back-to-back T20Is on July 26 and 27, while the ODIs start on August 1 with a two-day gap between each match.
The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will play host to the T20Is after which the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the ODIs.
This will be the first series for both teams with their new head coaches. While Sanath Jayasuriya has been named the interim head coach for Sri Lanka, Gautam Gambhir will embark on his first assignment as India's new head coach. Rahul Dravid's tenure ended with India's title-win at the T20 World Cup 2024.
India last toured Sri Lanka for a bilateral white-ball series in July 2021, with Dravid as stand-in coach and Shikhar Dhawan as the captain for both the white-ball series. India won the ODI series 2-1 while Sri Lanka took the T20Is by the same margin.
This will be India's second T20I series after their T20 World Cup win, following the ongoing Zimbabwe tour. Sri Lanka were knocked out of the first round of the T20 World Cup, and their players have been in action in LPL 2024 since then.