Jayasuriya appointed Sri Lanka's interim head coach

He has not previously held a high-profile coaching position, but has been Sri Lanka men's chief selector as well as cricket consultant for Sri Lanka Cricket - the role he holds at present.

On Jayasuriya's appointment, de Silva said, "Sanath with his wealth of international cricketing experience is well positioned to guide the national team, until we find a permanent solution."

Jayasuriya was one of Sri Lanka's most beloved cricketers of the nineties and aughts, having helped revolutionise white-ball cricket with his aggressive batting at the top of the innings. He remains the fifth-highest ODI run scorer of all time, with 13,430 runs. He also has 323 ODI dismissals, making him the 12th-highest wicket-taker in the format. This is in addition to considerable exploits across 110 Tests and 31 T20I as well.