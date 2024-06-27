Chris Silverwood resigns as Sri Lanka head coach

Former England fast bowler had been appointed to the post in April 2022

Matheesha Pathirana was among the quicks that came through under Chris Silverwood • ICC/Getty Images

Chris Silverwood has resigned from his position as head coach of Sri Lanka's men's team, effective immediately. Silverwood had been in the job since April 2022 . SLC had extended his tenure in April until the end of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

SLC CEO Ashley de Silva told ESPNcricinfo that Silverwood had conveyed his decision to resign before the board had had any internal discussions as to whether it would like to extend his contract further.

"Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones," Silverwood said in an SLC statement. "After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together."

Silverwood thanked the players, coaches, backroom staff, and management of SLC, and said he'd be "taking away many fond memories" from his time in Sri Lanka.

Silverwood, a former fast bowler himself, will be remembered for the emphasis he put on developing Sri Lanka's pace resources. The likes of Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, and Nuwan Thushara have all come through under him. Sri Lanka had also won the T20 Asia Cup in 2022, and made the final of the 2023 ODI Asia Cup under his tenure.

Sri Lanka have also had two disastrous World Cup campaigns during this time, however. They finished ninth at last year's ODI World Cup and consequently failed to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy. They also crashed out of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the first round, having lost to South Africa and Bangladesh.

SLC CEO said the board would be advertising the head coach role, and would "also be doing some head-hunting". The board was also considering local coaches for the position, he said.