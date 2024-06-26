Jayawardene resigns as SL's consultant coach six months after one-year extension

Former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene , who had signed a one-year extension as their consultant coach in January, has handed in his resignation six months into his contract.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that Mr. Mahela Jayawardene, who served as the 'Consultant Coach' of the SLC, has tendered his resignation with immediate effect," an SLC media release said. "Jayawardene, during his tenure, helped implement significant changes to the structure of the national team ecosystem and the High-Performance Center."

Jayawardene, who started his role from 2022 , had seen mixed results during his time with SLC, with an unexpected win in the 2022 Asia Cup followed by a run to the final a year later being the highlights. But poor showings at the 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cups, and the 2023 ODI World Cup, had brought his position under scrutiny, though SLC themselves had been keen to extend his role citing his good work behind the scenes.

His primary role, however, had been in overseeing an overall cultural shift within Sri Lanka cricket. What was notable was his championing of the National Super League, Sri Lanka's domestic competition in both first-class and List A cricket, and technical improvements brought to the High Performance Centre, as well as an increased focus on data and performance analytics.

Even within the national side, Jayawardene's role had been more pronounced in recent years - he had accompanied the side on tour for major tournaments 2022 and 2023 - but his absence was conspicuous at the ongoing T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies, where Sri Lanka couldn't make it to the Super Eight.

ESPNcricinfo understands that the plan had initially been for Jayawardene to travel with the side, but as it transpired, recently-appointed cricket consultant Sanath Jayasuriya travelled with the team instead. Jayasuriya was announced in the newly-created role in December last year. On the face of it, the position seemed to have some overlaps with Jayawardene's, with it understood to range from strategic and technical planning to the overall development of the national team.

"It has become apparent to me that current decision-making is no longer fully aligned with the direction we were taking in some of these areas, and after careful consideration, I have concluded that it is best I step down," Jayawardene had stated in his resignation letter, which ESPNcricinfo has seen.