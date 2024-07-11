Wanindu Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka T20I captain

"Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always," Hasaranga said in his resignation letter, according to the board.

While there are no obvious candidates to replace him as captain of Sri Lanka in T20Is, Charith Asalanka's name will be discussed. He took the reins in the two matches Hasaranga had been suspended for, and also leads Jaffna Kings in the LPL this year.