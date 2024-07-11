Wanindu Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka T20I captain
Although Hasaranga's resignation comes on the heels of Sri Lanka's poor T20 World Cup showing, it is still something of a surprise
Wanindu Hasaranga has resigned as Sri Lanka's T20I captain after roughly six months in the role. He did not specify a reason for this decision, but said in a statement put out by the board that his decision was in the best interest of Sri Lankan cricket.
"Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always," Hasaranga said in his resignation letter, according to the board.
Although Hasaranga's resignation comes on the heels of a poor World Cup in which Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the Super Eight, it is still something of a surprise. There was little public pressure on him to be ousted, partly because he was still so new in the role. He also appeared to be relishing the job, even prioritising Sri Lanka commitments over IPL appearances this year as he recovered from a foot injury.
Sri Lanka won six of the 10 T20Is they played under Hasaranga, winning bilateral series against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to start 2024. He had also been suspended for two matches for abusing an umpire during this stint.
He remains captain of the Kandy Falcons Lanka Premier League team in the ongoing franchise tournament.
While there are no obvious candidates to replace him as captain of Sri Lanka in T20Is, Charith Asalanka's name will be discussed. He took the reins in the two matches Hasaranga had been suspended for, and also leads Jaffna Kings in the LPL this year.
Sri Lanka's next T20I assignment is the three-match series against India at the end of this month. Sri Lanka will enter that series with a new coach as well, with Sanath Jayasuriya taking over in an interim capacity after Chris Silverwood stepped down following the World Cup. Mahela Jayawardene, too, had quit as consultant coach last month.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf