Chameera ruled out as Sri Lanka gear up to take on India

The nature of Dushmantha Chameera's injury is not yet known • AFP/Getty Images

"Only yesterday did we get back the reports, and it can be confirmed that he will miss the T20Is and ODIs against India," Sri Lanka's chief selector Upul Tharanga said at a briefing alongside newly appointed interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya on Wednesday. "We will name a replacement shortly."

What next for Angelo Mathews?

Mathews had received an unexpected recall to the T20I side at the start of the year, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. However, despite scoring 261 runs at a strike rate of 151.74 in the LPL, he was not in the squad to face India.

While Mathews is yet to retire from T20Is, Tharanga seemed to confirm the 37 year-old was no longer being considered as Sri Lanka build towards the next T20 World Cup in 2026.

Chief selector Upul Tharanga said Angelo Mathews is not part of Sri Lanka's T20I plans • Bangladesh Cricket Board

"When we came in [as selectors] we spoke to Angie about playing in this past World Cup, that was the plan," Tharanga said. "But after the tournament we spoke again, and this time we told him he wasn't in our plans for the next World Cup.

"But during the brief time he was in the side after we brought him in, he played well. And in the LPL as well he did will as a finisher. But we need to look to the future. There's a big gap to fill when it comes to an allrounder in the side - we have about two-three new players in mind to slot into that role. We'll give them an opportunity and get them ready for the next World Cup."

How do Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Perera fit in?

Chandimal and Perera had excellent performances in LPL 2024, scoring 287 and 296 runs respectively at exemplary strike rates while opening the innings.

But competition is tough at the top of Sri Lanka's batting order, with Tharanga confirming Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis as first-choice openers. It's also likely that Kamindu Mendis will slot in at no.4, with Avishka Fernando - who also had an impressive LPL - the back-up.

Dinesh Chandimal is back in Sri Lanka's T20I side after an impressive LPL season • SLC

Captain Charith Asalanka will remain at no. 5, which leaves one spot - at no.3 - for either Chandimal or Perera.

What will Sri Lanka's attack look like against India?

With all three T20Is being played in Pallekele, a venue that has offered more pace and bounce than anywhere else in the country, Tharanga said Sri Lanka's could play three fast bowlers.

On the spin front, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will play, with Dunith Wellalage an option if Sri Lanka want an extra spinner.

What can we expect from Jayasuriya, the coach?

Jayasuriya's international career spanned 22 years. After retiring in 2011, he remained in the game in different capacities: most recently he was cricket consultant for SLC , overseeing players and coaches at the high-performance centre. The home series against India will be his first as a head coach of the national side.

Sanath Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka's cricket consultant during the T20 World Cup 2024 • ICC/Getty Images

"I was here as a consultant, I've played for Sri Lanka for 22 years, and I've worked under a lot of great coaches. I think whatever I can do, I will do with the side," Jayasuriya said when asked about his new role. "Yes, I don't have experience as a head coach, but I will try and do my best with this challenge. That said, I'm only in the role on an interim basis, so we will have a permanent coach coming in soon."

How have Sri Lanka prepared for India?

Every member of the squad played in the recently concluded LPL. They will be familiar with the conditions in Pallekele, having played one of the legs of the tournament there.

The team is currently having a training camp in Kandy ahead of the series and is working with Rajasthan Royals high-performance director, Zubin Bharucha, on a short-term basis. The move was facilitated by former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who is the director of cricket at RR.