Chandimal returns; Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in T20I series against India

Charith Asalanka had led Sri Lanka in two T20Is against Bangladesh in Sylhet earlier this year • ICC/Getty Images

Charith Asalanka is the new captain of the Sri Lanka men's T20I team. The news was confirmed when Sri Lanka Cricket announced the 16-man squad to face India in a three-match series starting July 27.

Asalanka, who takes over from Wanindu Hasaranga after the latter had stepped down from the role earlier this month following a six-month stint, is no stranger to captaincy, though. He had led Sri Lanka in two T20Is on the tour of Bangladesh earlier this year when Hasaranga, the captain at the time, was serving a suspension. He has also captained the Sri Lanka Under-19s and, most recently, led Jaffna Kings to the LPL title , after having taken over the reins from Thisara Perera at the start of the season.

The other big news is the return of the 34-year-old Dinesh Chandimal to Sri Lanka's T20I fold. He last played a T20I back in early 2022, but his form in the LPL this year, where he struck 287 runs across eight matches at a strike rate of 168.82 - far above his career strike rate of 123.03 - opening the innings, made a strong case for his inclusion. But with one stalwart entering another made way, with Angelo Mathews, now 37, left out of the squad despite also having had a good time in the LPL.

Included is another surprise inclusion, the uncapped Chamindu Wickramasinghe . The 21-year-old allrounder from Kandy, who has been putting in time at the MRF Pace Academy in India, caught the eye of selectors following a breakout LPL campaign this past month. A right-arm seamer who can also bat, he showed great maturity for his Dambulla Sixers franchise lower down the order, picking up seven wickets across eight games while also scoring 186 runs at a strike rate 131.91 - including two clutch fifties. His rise is all the more remarkable seeing that he went unsold during the LPL auction, but was signed by the Dambulla franchise after their forced ownership change had offered up the opportunity to bring in unsigned players.

Madushanka's omission might be the most surprising of the lot, but it's also the position in which Sri Lanka now have the most depth. While his 21 wickets at the 2023 ODI World Cup might still be relatively fresh in the memory, he didn't play a single game at this year's T20 World Cup, and he picked up just two wickets over six games for the Dambulla Sixers in the LPL.

Replacing Madushanka in the squad is Binura Fernando, largely on the back of an excellent LPL outing. The 29-year-old left-arm quick has been in the Sri Lankan system for quite some time now - he made his debut back in 2015 - but consistency eluded him, primarily down to a poor injury record. This year, though, has been a watershed moment, as an unencumbered Binura took the LPL by storm, his clever variations helping him pick up 13 wickets across eight games at a miserly economic rate of 6.81. Equally, he put his body to the test, ending the season having played four games across five days.

Binura Fernando picked up 13 wickets from eight matches in LPL 2024 • Getty Images

Two others staking their claims on the back of a solid LPL season are Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando. The former, like Wickramasinghe, found his way to the Dambulla franchise belatedly having initially gone unsold in the auction, which itself followed a surprise exclusion from Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad. But Perera grabbed this fresh opportunity with both hands, crashing 296 runs across eight games at a strike rate of 169.14 - this included two fifties and a maiden T20 century, all at the top of the order.

As for Avishka, after the disappointment of missing out on the T20 World Cup amid healthy competition in the top two spots, he made the No. 4 role his own to help Jaffna Kings to the title. Across 10 LPL innings he struck 374 runs at a strike rate of 162.60, including five fifty-plus scores. He ended the season as the third-highest run-scorer, and might have even topped the charts had he got an opportunity to bat in the final.

The rest of the side comes through as expected, with Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga completing a strong batting line-up.

Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Wellalage will be the primary spin-bowling options with support from the ambidextrous Kamindu if needed. The seam-bowling contingent shows good variety with two slingers in Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana, Binura's left-arm seam and Dushmantha Chameera right-arm pace, while Shanaka and Wickramasinghe can also roll their arm over when called upon.