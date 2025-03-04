India's astonishing bad luck at the toss; Varun gets Head first ball

0.00006103515 The probability of losing 14 consecutive tosses, which India have done in ODIs by losing the toss in the The probability of losing 14 consecutive tosses, which India have done in ODIs by losing the toss in the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia . Their current streak of lost tosses began at the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, where they lost the toss against Australia

Rohit Sharma was captain in 11 of those 14 matches, one behind Brian Lara's record for consecutive tosses lost as captain in men's ODIs (12).

5 Fifty-plus scores in knockout matches for Steven Smith at the ICC ODI events (World Cup and Champions Trophy), behind only Sachin Tendulkar (6).

1 Varun Chakravarthy is the first spinner to dismiss Travis Head in the first ten overs of an ODI innings. Head scored 135 runs off 115 balls against spin in the first ten overs in ODIs without being dismissed before falling to Varun. This dismissal came off the first ball Varun had bowled to Head in any format.

1 Runs Head scored off his first eleven balls, the fewest he has at that point in an ODI innings. However, he scored 38 runs in his next 22 balls until his dismissal.

160 Catches for Virat Kohli in ODIs - joint-second most as a fielder, equalling Ricky Ponting and only behind Mahela Jayawardene's 218.

4 Dismissals for Marnus Labuschagne against Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs. Haris Rauf (4) is the only other bowler to dismiss Marnus as often as Jadeja in this format. Marnus scored 120 runs against Jadeja across ten innings while striking at 66.67.