Patidar fifty leads RCB to 196 vs CSK; Kohli struggles to 31 off 30 balls

However, Tim David took toll of Sam Curran, bowling only his third over in two matches, in the 20th over, hitting him for three sixes. Had the pitch turned as much as it did in the first game in Chennai, CSK might not even have needed Curran to bowl that last over. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja managed only five overs between them for 59 runs as RCB seemed intent on not letting them get into the game. Ashwin, though, had his own back with the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal, who surprised CSK a little with his early assault at No. 3.