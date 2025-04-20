GT's Solanki impressed with Gill's captaincy, Siraj's work rate

After winning the IPL in their first season in 2022, and then finishing as runners-up next year, Gujarat Titans (GT) finished eighth in 2024. Last year, GT were being led by Shubman Gill after Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians, and managed only five wins in 14 games. This time, Gill has led GT to as many wins in half the number of matches. Seven games into IPL 2025 , GT are table-toppers with ten points.

Vikram Solanki , their director of cricket, believes Gill has "lots to learn" as a captain, but that he's growing and has been "quite brilliant".

"The connections that he's formed with his bowling group - we saw that last year actually. He's grown into the role from one game to the next," Solanki said ahead of GT's next fixture, against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Monday. "He's sort of developing as a captain - developing his captaincy style - which is very good to see..."

"He's got quite an experienced bowling attack to lean on as well, which is obviously very helpful. But he continues to go from strength to strength as far as his captaincy is concerned."

Among the bowlers at Gill's disposal is the quick Mohammed Siraj , who has 11 wickets in seven games this season. He is GT's joint second-highest wicket-taker so far, and has returned to form after being dropped by India for the Champions Trophy just before the IPL. Solanki highlighted the "big influence" which Ashish Nehra , GT's head coach, has had on Siraj.

"They obviously have a very good connection, but I don't want, for a second, to take away from all of the hard work that Siraj has done also," Solanki said. "Of course, he has all of the support of all of the coaches, and there is no doubt that Ashish has been a big influence. But we must also acknowledge the work that Siraj has done and respect that."

Solanki said that there was "no better coach" than Nehra when it came to instilling confidence in players. But while mentioning that, he also spoke of Siraj overcoming the disappointment of missing out on the Champions Trophy, a tournament which India went on to win undefeated.