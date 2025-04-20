Gill leads his Titans to his old home to face under-fire Knight Riders

The Big Picture: Batting worries for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders have played 259 matches, only three of them against Gujarat Titans. Only Kochi Tuskers (no longer active) have played them less often. GT have not played any team this infrequently.

It is a shame because these two teams make for a fascinating contest. They love themselves a match-winning spinner or two, but their batting approaches couldn't be more different. At their best, KKR are innovative and bold, pushing the realms of possibility. They open with Sunil Narine , and bowl spin at the death more than other teams. GT like to play within themselves if you will. A majority of their runs are scored by three anchors at the top. They rely on their bowling to win games. On minimising errors.

In IPL 2025 , though, has not been the best for the defending champions KKR. They have lost Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer at the auction table, which has left their batting light. They are the second-lowest on the scoring rate (9.05 runs per over); it is their bowling, the most economical (8.30) in the tournament, that is keeping them alive. Only just, with three wins in four games. GT have the quickest batting side (10.10), and the third-stingiest (9.01) with the ball. Not a surprise that they are among the best sides with five wins out of seven.

If the tournament so far has not done enough to remind them of their failures between the two seasons, imagine coming up against Shubman Gill , an OG Knight. The nature of the tournament is such that you can't hold onto all your best players forever, but the batting unit that KKR have built leaves more than a little to be desired. This is not a sly at him but if Ajinkya Rahane is your best batter - and he is not in the top-15 run-getters - it says a lot about the others.

GT will look to keep chipping away at KKR's batting, who are coming from having failed to chase down 112. GT themselves have the confidence of having won chasing 200-plus in their last match. All signs point to only one favourite in this match, but IPL has its own rhythms.

Form Guide

Kolkata Knight Riders LWLWL (last five matches, most recent first)

Gujarat Titans Bengaluru WWWLW

In the spotlight: Andre Russell and Shubman Gill

Andre Russell has faced just 31 balls, and bowled just 39. Halfway into the league stages, he has a batting strike-rate of a tick over 75. His point of entry has been 14.6, 10.3, 19.3, 14.6 and 10.4 overs. There hasn't been anything particularly inefficient about how KKR have used him: easy wins when he hasn't been required to bat or when he came out in the 20th over, two collapses, and two perfect points of entry with five overs to spare. Russell will want to make the use of those opportunities, especially with the middle order not doing well.

He is not having a bad IPL at all - an average of 36 and a strike-rate of 149 - but Shubman Gill is being outshone by the other two of GT's holy trinity: B Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. Gill has scored "just" 215 of the 895 the top three have scored in seven matches. Coming off a run-out in the last match, now against his former team, Gill will want to get back among the runs.

Team news and likely XIIs: Will Moeen return for KKR?

KKR handed Anrich Nortje a debut in the last match because they felt they could attack the Punjab Kings batting with the extra pace. Nortje did a job but they also sacrificed on Moeen Ali 's batting. Conditions will determine which of the two plays, but Moeen's all-around capabilities make him the favourite after 95 all out.

KKR (probable XII) 1 Sunil Narine, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Ajinkya Rahane (capt.), 4 Venkatesh Iyer, 5 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Ramandeep Singh, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Moeen Ali/Anrich Nortje, 11 Vaibhav Arora, 12 Varun Chakravarthy

GT have a fairly settled line-up with only one player they rotate based on the conditions. It could be Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar or Kulwant Khejroliya. Washington gives them extra batting, but he plays only if the pitch is going to be slow.

GT (probable XII) 1 Shubman Gill (capt.), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Sherfaine Rutherford, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Arshad Khan, 9 Sai Kishore, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna, 12 Ishant Sharma/Washington Sundar/Kulwant Khejroliya

The Big Question

Pitch and conditions: The Eden Gardens mystery

It is going to be hot and humid at Eden Gardens, where teams winning the toss have elected to chase in all three games this season with mixed results. RCB restricted KKR to 174 and won, but the other two games featured successful defences of 200 totals.

Stats and trivia: The GT holy trinity