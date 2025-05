KKR opt to bat; Moeen and Ramandeep return

Sanju Samson has not recovered fully, so Riyan Parag continues to captain RR. Parag said he was happy to lose the toss as he was unsure of what to do. They welcomed back Wanindu Hasaranga , who missed the last game with a niggle. Former KKR man Nitish Rana missed out with a niggle. Kunal Singh Rathore came in for Rana while Hasaranga replaced Kumar Kartikeya. To keep the overseas limit intact, Fazalhaq Farooqi had to make way for Yudhvir Singh . Shubham Dubey is expected to come in as the Impact Player.