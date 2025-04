Rajasthan Royals 173 for 4 (Jaiswal 75, Jurel 35*, Krunal 1-29) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Yashasvi Jaiswal made 75 off 47 balls to carry Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a total of 173 for 4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first game of IPL 2025 in Jaipur.

Jaiswal was able to score so quickly on a slow pitch because he had shots all around the wicket and didn't always look for the right ball to play them. His first boundary was a prime example of this when he turned a back of a length delivery into something else by charging at Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He made good of his match-up against spin - he averages 169.5 against it since IPL 2023 with a strike rate of 148 - because he was willing to indulge in shots like the reverse sweep and the lap sweep.

Just before he was dismissed, Jaiswal played the shot of the day, a scoop off Josh Hazlewood even though the bowler went wide of off stump to deny the leg side to him. While all this was happening, the batters at the other end - try as they might - could only score 47 runs in 49 balls.

Sanju Samson had a difficult return to a ground where he's had a lot of recent success. Three of his last six innings in Jaipur have been half-centuries. This one though was a struggle. He was on 5 off 11 before falling for 15 off 19.

RR's lack of batting depth might be compelling them to be a little more cautious than ideal in T20 cricket and the innings was fizzling out.

Dhruv Jurel was 2 off 8 but he rallied alongside Shimron Hetmyer and Nitish Rana to help his team score 47 runs in the last four overs to take them up to 173, which is just shy of the average first-innings score (180) at Sawai Mansingh stadium over the last two years in the IPL.