RCB bowl, Hasaranga returns for RR's first game in Jaipur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and chose to bowl on a Jaipur pitch that both captains thought would get better for batting later on in the day. In a sign of the faith that RCB have in their current squad, Rajat Patidar
did not feel the need to make any changes to the XI even though they lost their last game to Delhi Capitals a few days ago.
Sanju Samson
though was able to welcome back one of Rajasthan Royals' key players, Wanindu Hasaranga
. The Sri Lankan legspinner has picked up six wickets in three matches, all of them in the middle-overs (7-16), in IPL 2025
and his return, at the cost of left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi
, might be crucial to a side looking to bounce back from a defeat of their own, to Gujarat Titans.
Rajasthan Royals: 1 Sanju Samson (capt, wk), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Tushar Deshpande, 11 Sandeep Sharma
RR Subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Rathore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rajat Patidar (capt), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Tim David, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 Yash Dayal, 11 Suyash Sharma
RCB Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh