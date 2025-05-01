Shreyas Iyer penalised for slow over-rate in PBKS' win against CSK
He was fined INR 12 lakh as this was PBKS' first over-rate offence in IPL 2025
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has been hit with a fine after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during their four-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.
Iyer was fined INR 12 lakh as this was PBKS' first over-rate offence in IPL 2025 under the tournament's code of conduct. They were forced to bring in an extra fielder inside the circle before the start of the 19th over. That did not stop Yuzvendra Chahal, though, as he claimed four wickets in an over, which included a hat-trick, his second in the IPL.
Electing to field in Chennai, the PBKS bowlers felt the heat with Sam Curran smashing a 47-ball 88 as CSK reached 177 for 5 after 18 overs. They were looking at 200 at that stage, but Chahal weaved a bit of magic as CSK lost their last five wickets for just six runs to be bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs.
In reply, Iyer top-scored for his side with a 41-ball 72, which included five fours and four sixes. He's enjoyed an excellent season so far and is PBKS' highest-run scorer, just ahead of Prabhsimran Singh, who also scored a commanding fifty. The two points helped PBKS move to second place on the points table. CSK, meanwhile, with just four points after ten matches, are now out of the playoffs race.
Along with Iyer, the likes of Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants), Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans), Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) and Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) have all been hit with over-rate offences so far this season.
PBKS will next host LSG in their first game of the season at Dharamsala on May 4.