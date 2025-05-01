Shreyas Iyer penalised for slow over-rate in PBKS' win against CSK

Electing to field in Chennai, the PBKS bowlers felt the heat with Sam Curran smashing a 47-ball 88 as CSK reached 177 for 5 after 18 overs. They were looking at 200 at that stage, but Chahal weaved a bit of magic as CSK lost their last five wickets for just six runs to be bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs.