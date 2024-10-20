Joe Root is a batting phenomenon, but he has two big exams coming up
The England batter has been mightily prolific this year, making a century about every four innings
Duckett defends Root dismissal: Reverse-scoop to slip the same as nicking off
Joe Root notches record 34th Test hundred as England close in
Alastair Cook hails 'genius' Root after England-record 34th Test hundred
Joe Root reaches the batting heights for which his career was destined
Breaking down four sensational years of Joe Root
Root was born to make runs. He's a joy to watch, as he balances a solid technique with the desire to score at every opportunity
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell is a columnist