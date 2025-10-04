John Windows, Durham's long-standing academy director, steps down for health reasons

Windows, 49, started out as a batter in Durham's second XI, but with the club still relatively new to the first-class scene, the focus on developing home-grown players became a means to fast-track the team's long-term viability. He became an academy coach in 1999, under the leadership of Geoff Cook, and progressed to the role of academy Director in 2007.

On his watch, the academy became one of the most prolific pathways for young talent in the country. Steve Harmison, Paul Collingwood and Graham Onions were among the first graduates to forge successful international careers, while more recent successes include Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and Ben McKinney, the former England Under-19 captain.

Windows himself was instrumental in recruiting Stokes as a raw 17-year-old, utilising the strong relationships that he had helped to build with neighbouring counties, including Cumbria, where Stokes' family had lived after arriving from New Zealand in 2003.

In a statement, however, he revealed that a recent medical diagnosis had left him needing to step away from his hands-on role at the academy. He will remain involved with the club in a mentorship capacity.

"It is with great sadness and regret that I am having to stand down from my role as men's academy director," Windows said. "I have enjoyed every day of my coaching career at Durham, it has been a privilege to work with such a great club and contribute to its success.

"Unfortunately, I no longer have the physical capacity to support our young talent. The role is multi-faceted but to do it successfully I have always felt you need to be active on the shop floor as well as working strategically behind the scenes.

"Stepping back from a full-time role will give me more time to recharge my batteries and look after myself. I feel this is essential if I am going to maintain any sort of 'normal life'."

Marcus North, Durham's director of cricket, said: "John has decided that now is the right time to step away from his role as men's academy director, due to his ongoing medical condition.

"Over the course of nearly 30 years with the club, John has played an extraordinary role in shaping the journeys of hundreds of young cricketers, many of whom have become professional and international players.

"His vision, passion, dedication, and care for developing players have left a lasting mark on our pathway and on the club as a whole.

"Although he will no longer be leading the academy, we are delighted that John will continue to be part of the club and share the wisdom and experience that have inspired so many.