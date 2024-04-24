Johnathan Campbell, son of Alistair Campbell, called up to Zimbabwe T20 team
They play Bangladesh over five matches starting on May 3
Johnathan Campbell, the son of former Zimbabwe captain Alistair Campbell, is in line to make his international debut after being picked for the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting on May 3.
Campbell, 26, is a legspin-bowling allrounder who was part of the country's emerging team which won the gold medal at the 13th African Games in March 2024. He scored 115 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 126.37 but wasn't needed to bowl all that much. He did pick up a wicket though, from a total of two overs.
Two of Campbell's team-mates, Clive Madande and Brian Bennett, had already represented Zimbabwe at senior level by the time of the African Games and have retained their place for this tour. Sikandar Raza continues to captain the squad and can draw on the experience of players like Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.
Top-order batter Tadiwanashe Marumani and allrounder Faraz Akram have been recalled to the side after missing the T20Is in Sri Lanka, which Zimbabwe lost 1-2. They will begin the campaign against Bangladesh in Chattogram, which will host the first three games on May 3, 5 and 7 before moving to Dhaka for final two on May 10 and 12.
Zimbabwe T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams
In: Jonathan Campbell, Tadiwanashe Marumani and allrounder Faraz Akram
Out: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Carl Mumba and Tony Munyonga
