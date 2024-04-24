Johnathan Campbell, son of Alistair Campbell, called up to Zimbabwe T20 team

Two of Campbell's team-mates, Clive Madande and Brian Bennett, had already represented Zimbabwe at senior level by the time of the African Games and have retained their place for this tour. Sikandar Raza continues to captain the squad and can draw on the experience of players like Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.

Top-order batter Tadiwanashe Marumani and allrounder Faraz Akram have been recalled to the side after missing the T20Is in Sri Lanka, which Zimbabwe lost 1-2. They will begin the campaign against Bangladesh in Chattogram, which will host the first three games on May 3, 5 and 7 before moving to Dhaka for final two on May 10 and 12.