Worcestershire sign Josh Cobb, Yadvinder Singh for 2024

Worcestershire have signed Josh Cobb to strengthen their white-ball sides for 2024, and have handed a first professional contract to 28-year-old fast bowler Yadvinder Singh who will initially appear for them as an overseas player.

Cobb, 33, was released early from his contract with Northamptonshire after losing the T20 captaincy at short notice, and being frozen out from their first team in the second half of last season. He has signed an initial one-year deal which covers the Vitality Blast and the Metro Bank Cup.

"I am thrilled to be joining Worcestershire for 2024," Cobb said. "The club has always been a well-drilled white-ball unit, and I hope to bring my A-game to New Road and assist in challenging for trophies. I would like to thank Ashley Giles for giving me this fresh opportunity to once again do what I love - play exciting cricket and win trophies."

Giles, the club's chief executive, said: "Josh's experience and skills align perfectly with our plans for the upcoming season. He's a highly experienced white-ball cricketer, who's tasted regular success. He will fit into the dressing room well, and will really add to the group."

Worcestershire reached the quarter-finals of the Blast last year, finishing third in the group stage before being thrashed by Hampshire in their first knockout game. They have re-signed Usama Mir, the Pakistani legspinner, for next year's tournament and have recruited the New Zealander Nathan Smith for all formats.

Big News! @yadwinder123 becomes the 8th SACA graduate to sign a professional contract! The 28 year old has signed a 2 year deal with @WorcsCCC joining up with fellow SACA graduate @Kash798



Congratulations Yadi! And good luck! https://t.co/KN0uSpX3f1 pic.twitter.com/2Aycxaggjg — SACA (@SACAUK) January 23, 2024

Singh, a fast bowler who was born in Rajasthan, has also signed a professional deal after trialling with a number of different counties. He is the latest graduate of the South Asian Cricket Academy (SACA) to sign a contract with a county and the second to do so with Worcestershire, following middle-order batter Kashif Ali.

"I'm really pleased that Worcestershire are showing this trust in me by giving me a contract," he said. "I've been trialling around for several years with different counties, playing seconds cricket and club cricket in between going back home to India. But I never gave up hope.

"Since I can remember, I always had a dream that I wanted to be a professional cricketer. There was no Plan B. I knew in myself that I could do this, that I could play and now I've got to try and make the most of this opportunity. I just kept believing in myself and signing that contract was one of the best days of my life."