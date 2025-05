Hazlewood, RCB's highest wicket-taker this season with 18 wickets despite playing only ten games, hasn't played since April 27, and returned to Australia when the IPL went into temporary shutdown following cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. But, as reported on ESPNcricinfo on May 23, was primed for a return after a period of rehab at home. He had also been training in Brisbane as part of Australia's preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. He emerged from those sessions well enough to return to RCB.